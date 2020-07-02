e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) agrees to include a "say-on-pay" proposal vote at its 2020 annual meeting under a cooperation agreement with activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management, which owns ~5.2% of the company's common stock.

The company also agreed to reduce the maximum automatic annual percentage increase of shares under its 2016 Equity Incentive Award Plan to 2% from 4%.

e.l.f. also names Lori Keith, portfolio manager of Parnassus Investment $5B Mid Cap Fund, as an independent director to its board.

Marathon Partners had nominated a slate of three candidates for e.l.f.'s board.