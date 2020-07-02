Supply Chain division of BOS Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) has received orders totaling $740K for electronic components for delivery this year.

Hagit Eliyahu, VP sales of the Supply Chain Division, stated: "This is an addition to the $300K orders from the same customer, which we announced on June 25, 2020. The orders from this customer, which exceed $1M, demonstrate the strong added value of our supply chain services to manufacturers."

This order strengthens company's position in the Israeli market.

