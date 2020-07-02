II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) prices its underwritten public offering of 9,302,235 common stock shares at $43/share for gross proceeds of about $400M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company prices its 2M shares of Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock at $200/share for $400M in proceeds.

II-VI will use up to $714.6M of the net proceeds from the offerings to repay borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

The offerings are expected to close on or about July 7.

IIVI shares are up 2.9% pre-market to $44.75.

Previously: II-VI announces public stock offering (Jun. 30 2020)