Payrolls push the market to strong opening gains

Stocks are racing out of the gate on the last day of the holiday-shortened week, buoyed by another blowout jobs report.

The S&P is up 1.7% , the Dow is rising 1.1% and the Nasdaq is climbing 1.1% .

The economy added 4.8M jobs last month and the jobless rate fell to 11.1%, government figures say.

The June figures, surveyed up to the middle of the month, overshadowed what may be timelier employment data from weekly jobless claims numbers. With states rolling back reopening measure as cases spiked, continuing claims edged up to 19.3M last week.

Tesla, jumping 8.6% , also cheered bulls ahead of trading, topping delivery estimates at 90.65K.

With the morning pop, the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 4.8% for the week.

Energy, up 2.5% , and Financials, up 2.2% , both tied to rebounding employment, lead the sectors, with all 11 in the green.

Crude oil futures are up 1.7%, gaining firmer footing above $40/bbl.