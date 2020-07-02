Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) completed the earlier announced acquisition of Eldorado Resorts subsidiaries that own the Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, Missouri and the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi for $230M in cash.

As Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +2.8% PM looks to reduce its debt ahead of the expected Caesars transaction closure, Twin River plans to increase the net cash flow from these properties through redevelopment and operating plans.

Majority of the capital expenditures are expected to occur in FY21.

Under the contract, Twin Resorts will be adding three more casinos in Shreveport, Louisiana, Lake Tahoe, Nevada and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Coupled with its earlier acquisitions of Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino in Louisiana and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Nevada and also its agreement with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) to acquire Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino for $25M in cash, Twin River's coverage will be expanded into four additional U.S. states.

All five properties combined together contain 4,860 slots, 2,181 hotel rooms and 189 tables. Post the completion of acquisitions of all, Twin River will operate 12 properties in eight states.