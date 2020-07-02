SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) estimates net asset value of $11.70-$12.00 per share as of June 30, 2020, up from $10.22 at March 31, 2020.

SSSS rises 4.6% in premarket trading.

With the stock closing at $8.47 on June 30, the NAV estimate was 38%-42% higher than the stock price.

During the three months ended June 30, SuRo invested $0.5M in Neutron Holdings, which does business as Lime, $5.0M in Rent the Runway, and $6.9M in Palantir Lending SPV I.

Hopes to close on a few more transactions in the next few weeks.

SuRo changed its named from Sutter Rock earlier this month to settle a lawsuit.