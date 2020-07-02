Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has completed its acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), through a tender offer and merger with its subsidiary, Odyssey Merger Sub Inc. (“Buyer”).

The acquisition adds Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent Andexxa, marketed as Ondexxya in Europe, to Alexion’s commercial portfolio.

Portola will cease to be traded on the Nasdaq and now will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Alexion. In connection with the merger, all shares of Portola common stock have been converted into the right to receive $18.00/ share in cash, without interest.

Also, SEC has charged Alexion under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), for which the company has agreed to pay $21M to resolve charges that it violated the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions.

According to the SEC’s order, two Alexion subsidiaries made payments to foreign government officials to secure favorable treatment for Alexion’s primary drug, Soliris.

Without admitting or denying the findings, Alexion agreed to cease and desist from committing violations and pay ~$14.2M in disgorgement, ~$3.8M in prejudgment interest, and a $3.5M penalty.