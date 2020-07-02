Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) has signed a 138,000 sq. ft., long-term, full-building renewal with the FBI in Tampa. This was the Company's largest lease expiration remaining in 2020.

In addition, HIW has collected 99% of its contractually required rents for the month of June.

HIW has sold Centrum and Colonnade, two office buildings in Memphis for $23.3M. the company expects to record non-FFO gains of ~$9.6M in the Q320 in connection with these sales.

Shares (HIW +2.6% )

Previously: Highwoods collects 99% of required rents for April and May (June 1)