Telson Mining (OTCPK:SOHFF) increased its maximum amount to be raised in a non-brokered private placement to up to 14M units at a price of $0.10 per unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the company for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.15/share.

Proceeds will be used for funding the construction of its Tahuehueto gold mine and for general working capital purposes.