Zynga (ZNGA -1.45% ) has closed its $1.85B acquisition of Peak, adding in some new "forever franchises" in the high-ranking Toon Blast and Toy Blast games.

Peak will maintain headquarters in Istanbul, and continue to be led by founder/CEO Sidar Sahin and its current management team.

“With the addition of Toon Blast and Toy Blast, we are expanding our live services portfolio to eight forever franchises, meaningfully increasing our global audience base, and adding to our exciting new game pipeline," says Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

Zynga expects to update full-year guidance when it reports Q2, on Aug. 5.