Marking its expansion in Asia, Digital Realty (DLR +1.3% ) will build a new, carrier-neutral data center in Hong Kong to be named Digital Realty Kin Chuen.

It follows the recent groundbreaking for a data center in Seoul.

The company entered Hong Kong in 2012 with the acquisition of Digital TKO, located in the Tseung Kwan O industrial estate and capable of delivering up to 18 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

Upon completion, the new, 21,000 square-meter building will deliver up to 24 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

It's expected to be ready for customers by mid-2021.