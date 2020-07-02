Korn Ferry (KFY +2.5% ) reports Q4 total revenue of $448.98M (-10.7% Y/Y) and constant currency at 7.9%.

Sales by segment: Consulting: $123.4M (-17% Y/Y); Digital: $69.9M (+11.5% Y/Y) and Executive Search: $171.2M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin by segment: Consulting was -5.4% compared to 9.2% Y/Y; Digital declined 1,810 bps to 8.5% and Executive Search increased 30 bps to 22.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Consulting declined 350 bps to 9.2%; Digital declined 830 bps to 24.5% and Executive Search increased 230 bps to 28.3%.

Total margins: Operating declined 744 bps to 4.95%; EBITDA declined 1,070 bps to 6% and Adj. EBITDA also declined 90 bps to 15.8%.

The Company repurchased 0.8M shares, using $24.4M of cash during the quarter.

Ended the year with a strong liquidity position with total cash, equivalents and marketable securities of $863M, and investable cash was $532M.

Also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share payable on July 15.

Outlook: As there is resurgence of COVID-19 cases in a number of geographies, the Company will not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the Q1 of FY 2021.

