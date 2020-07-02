American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it's overstaffed by more than 20,000 employees for its reduced fall schedule, according to an internal note viewed by CNBC.

CEO Doug Parker: "We currently anticipate having 20 to 30% — or more than 20,000 — more team members on payroll than we need to operate our schedule this fall. To be clear, this doesn’t mean 20,000 of our team members will be furloughed in October, it simply means we still have to work to do to right-size our team for the airline we operate."

The airline, blocked from layoffs through September due to the government payroll support, is asking employees to take buyouts or early retirement

In other AAL news, American says it will adjust its long-haul international schedule for winter 2020 through summer 2021 due to the low demand. Summer 2021 capacity is expected to be down 25% Y/Y.

American will focus on markets offering "unique connectivity for customers."

