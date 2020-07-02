Aegion (AEGN +3.9% ) reaffirmed its Q2 financial targets for adj. EPS to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.30 vs. $0.22 consensus and expects results to be at the lower end of the range.

Company’s cash balances as of June 30 were more than $85M; made repayment of more than $40M during the quarter. Net debt as of June 30 was ~$175M, the lowest level in more than four years.

Additionally, amended Credit facility to provided expanded covenant flexibility and increased potential borrowing capacity over the next 12 months by more than $100M.

Wage reductions were lifted with a reinstatement of salaries to 100% on July 1, 2020.

“Thanks to the strength of our balance sheet and perseverance of the people on the front lines of our businesses, we are pleased to not only reinstate salaries to 100%, but also return the value of lost income to Aegion employees,” commented Charles R. Gordon, CEO.

