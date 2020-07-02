Increasing its penetration in state, local government and international markets, Rekor Systems (REKR +4.4% ) and Mesa Technologies announced a 5-year non-exclusive licensing agreement for the use of the former's intellectual property as part of a school bus stop arm system.

Worldwide Mesa has installed +3K photo enforcement systems. With an additional amount on its annual payment of $1.12M to Rekor, Mesa can avail volume discounts that increase through to 20K units.

As student safety is targeted to increase through the partnership, +95K motorists run school bus stop-arms each day, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

Initially, Mesa will integrate Rekor’s Watchman for School Bus Stop-Arm programs in the Middle East and North America.