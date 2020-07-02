Tinley Beverage Company’s (OTCQX:TNYBF) bottling facility in Long Beach, California is now licensed for cannabis manufacturing by the State of California.

The 20,000 sq. ft. bottling facility’s Type N Cannabis Manufacturing License provides for the production and packaging of all forms of cannabis-infused products including topicals, edibles and beverages.

The Company expects to take initial deliveries of cannabis-infused emulsions as early as next week.

Simultaneously with the licensing of its Long Beach facility, Tinley accepted $1.85M by way of an initial tranche of a non-brokered private placement, from the issue and sale of 3,700,000 units. Each Unit was purchased for $0.50 and is comprised of one common share of Tinley and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.70 for a period of 24 months following the closing.