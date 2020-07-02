Despite Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) raising its fiscal Q1 revenue estimate, CFRA downgrades the company from Hold to Sell and lowers the price target by $5 to $90.
Analyst Angelo Zino: "Although we like momentum in XLNX’s Wired and Wireless Group as well as Data Center Group, we question the sustainability."
Zino thinks the recent growth could be due to pandemic-related order pull-ins and Chinese inventory build amid increasing U.s. restrictions.
The analyst sees consensus estimates as "too aggressive" and notes that the "expensive" valuation limits upside potential.
Xilinx shares are up 2.5% to $95.60. The company has a Neutral average Wall St. Analysts rating.