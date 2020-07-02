Despite Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) raising its fiscal Q1 revenue estimate, CFRA downgrades the company from Hold to Sell and lowers the price target by $5 to $90.

Analyst Angelo Zino: "Although we like momentum in XLNX’s Wired and Wireless Group as well as Data Center Group, we question the sustainability."

Zino thinks the recent growth could be due to pandemic-related order pull-ins and Chinese inventory build amid increasing U.s. restrictions.

The analyst sees consensus estimates as "too aggressive" and notes that the "expensive" valuation limits upside potential.