H 2 O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) acquires Gulf Utility Service (GUS), a provider of operation, maintenance and management services to water and wastewater infrastructures, for $2.75M (~C$3.713M).

GUS offers its services to ~40 customers, servicing more than 10,000 users; generates annual revenues of ~$5M and EBITDA of ~$0.6M

“This acquisition consolidates our position as operator of water and wastewater utilities in Texas. With the acquisition of GUS, we will be operating a total of 275 water and wastewater infrastructures in North America”, said Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO.

The company expects that the acquisition will be accretive to its EBITDA and earnings.