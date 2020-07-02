Top on the list is New Jersey, followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island, Oregon, and South Dakota, according to WalletHub.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Connecticut has recovered the most regarding unemployment claims, followed by New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and California (for the week, California ranked 35th).

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

In the past week, initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell 55K to 1.427M, still more than the 1.400M consensus.

ETFs: NAC, PZC, PCK, PCQ, NKX, NXJ, MCA, VCV, MUJ