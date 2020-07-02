Florida COVID cases rise by 10K

Florida is reporting a one-day record of 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's a 6.4% rise in total cases vs. the seven-day average of 5.6%.

The S&P 500 is up 1.1% , off earlier highs inspired by the jump in nonfarm payrolls.

When speaking about today's jobs numbers, President Trump said the government continues "to address the temporary hotspots in certain cities and counties".

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the immediate closing of indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters/family entertainment, zoos/museums, and cardrooms in 19 of the state's counties ahead of July 4th.

