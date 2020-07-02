Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 4.4% today after RBC boosted its price target by a hefty two-thirds, in response to bullish survey results.

In the firm's Internet Music Survey, Spotify for the first time has matched YouTube (GOOG +1.1% , GOOGL +1.2% ) as the most popular source of music.

The data from the survey combined with some update comps analyst prompts RBC to raise its price target to $320 from $192, currently implying 18.4% further upside.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.