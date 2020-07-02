JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgrades Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE +1.4% ) to Neutral and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC +2.8% ) to Overweight as both REITs with exposure to the Washington, DC. market are cushioned by federal government jobs and demand.

Paolone points to WRE's solid collections as jobs in the U.S. capital hold up better than the nation overall and likes the REIT's focus on apartments.

Lifts WRE price target to $24 from $22.

OFC exposure to the defense sector adds "significant cushion to demand" due to its ties with the federal government.

"There is room for multiple expansion over time as it is one of the few office REITs likely to have 2020/2021 earnings that are only minimally impacted by COVID-19."

Boosts price target to $29 from $26.

Compare WRE and OFC's profitability with JBG Smith's:

Even in April, OFC said its renewal rate was advancing as expected.