VivoPower +26% on Australian solar farm project

VivoPower International (VVPR +26.3% ) subsidiary, J.A. Martin Electrical was awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm.

The Molong project brings J.A. Martin’s total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 150 MWdc, a milestone reached within 3 years of commencing solar operations.

The project will be the second Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor Grupo Gransolar.

The project will generate clean energy to power nearly 11,000 homes and avoid over 53,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

