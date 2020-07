Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) reports Q2 unit sales fell 29% to 69,933 units vs. -34% forecast from Edmunds.

Retail sales declined 16%, and SUV share of sales in the quarter hit a record 60%.

Passat sales up 11% to 4,120 units and Tiguan sales declined 17% to 25,318 units for the quarter.

Volume declined 16% for Atlas family and 24% for Jetta in Q2.

CPO sales rose 20% to 11,762 units in June and fell 1.8% to 28,529 units for the quarter.

YTD Volkswagen U.S. sales down 22% to 145,008 units.

