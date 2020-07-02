Leo Holdings (LHC -0.0% ) and Digital Media Solutions announced that DMS will acquire SmarterChaos along with She Is Media.

DMS raises its guidance for fiscal 2021, increasing revenue from $425M to $435M and EBITDA from $75M to $78M.

With this acquisition, the total enterprise value of the business combination of $757M now represents a multiple of 9.7x fiscal year 2021 expected adj. EBITDA compared to prior 10.1x.

As a result of revised guidance, increased confidence, and strong company performance, DMS sellers agree to reduce minimum cash condition for Leo Holdings transaction.

Also, the previously announced transaction will introduce DMS as a publicly listed company to trade on the NYSE.