Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) gains 4.3% after its CEO says on a conference call that he's focused on closing its merger with China Oceanwide by the end of September.

The $1B funding from China is in good shape, he said, and Oceanwide is focused on getting the additional $1.8B in financing to complete the deal.

GNW CEO Tom McInerney expects to have a further update on its Q2 earnings call at the end of July/early August.

