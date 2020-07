Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 3% after Guggenheim raised its price target, calling it a top pick among the local TV broadcasters.

It's updated its model with higher estimates for EBITDA and free cash flow (with exceptional FCF yield), admitting evidence that ad trends are better than expected.

That includes the prospect that the upcoming political ad season will be even better than forecast, the firm says.

It's raised its price target to $124 from $100, currently implying 45% upside.