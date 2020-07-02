Dalio: Capital markets are no longer 'free markets'

Again proving his genius is not necessarily stock- or asset-picking, but instead absorbing conventional wisdom and regurgitating it to make folks think they're hearing it for the first time, Bridgewater chief Ray Dalio tells Bloomberg that central banks - in cahoots with central governments - are driving the markets these days.

A selection of one-liners from this morning's interview that would have made sense at pretty much any point in the last 12 years ... "Wealth gap is largest since 1930s," "We are in a fiat monetary system," "Central bank balance sheets are going to explode."

Bridgwater's flagship hedge fund - Pure Alpha II - lost about 20% in Q1. There's no word yet on Q2 performance.