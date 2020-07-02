Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS +0.2% ) has launched its automated onboarding payment gateway solution across Europe.

Net1’s Ceevo, formerly known as the International Payments Group is offering local merchants a fast and simple plug-and-play payment solution available on www.ceevo.com.

Herman Kotze, CEO said, “Our Ceevo team will focus on providing seamless, secure and trustworthy payment services that will enable European merchants to participate in global ecommerce activities by accepting payments from anybody, in any currency, from anywhere in the world.”

Press release