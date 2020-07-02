Postmates IPO filing coming next week - Fox Business

Food delivery company Postmates (POSTM) could file for an initial public offering next week to list on the Nasdaq under the "MATE" ticker, according to Fox Business sources.

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are expected to oversee the IPO.

Last October, Postmates reportedly delayed its IPO due to market conditions. Food delivery demand is now surging due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, WSJ sources said Uber (NYSE:UBER) was interested in acquiring Postmates for $2.6B after its Grubhub acquisition talks fell through.