As of June 2020, Kitov Pharma (KTOV +7.8% ) reported +$60M in cash which it plans to use for conducting the two clinical studies to be initiated in 2020. The cash is likely to support company's activities until at least 2024.

Flexibility in balance sheet allows Kitov to collaborate with third parties and enhance growth through smart acquisitions and/or in-licensing activity.

With continued support for CONSENSI distribution partners, the drug is expected to generate royalty revenue of 20% of sales for Kitov in 2020.

According to the agreement for CONSENSI, Kitov is eligible to receive up to $99.5M in milestone and reimbursement payments, in addition to royalties. Aggregate milestone and royalty revenues are seen between $28M and $36M from 2020 through 2022.

The company's strategic focus is now shifted to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat cancer patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Its emerging oncology pipeline currently consists of CM24 and NT219. In May 2020, positive results of a previously reported Phase 1 trial of CM24 were presented in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.

Similarly, the U.S. FDA in May accepted its investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219.