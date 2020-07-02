MPX International (OTCQX:MPXOF -2.5% ) closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, resulted in the issuance of 3,348 Units at $1,000 (C$1,360) for gross proceeds of $3.35M (C$4.55M).

Each Unit consists of a two year 12% secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and 7,000 common share purchase warrants; each 2 year warrant has an exercise price of C$0.20.

The firm intends to use the proceeds to fund product and facility development in Switzerland and retail expansion in Canada as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The company expects second tranche of the Offering will result in the issuance of at least 300 Units at $1,000/unit for gross proceeds of at least C$0.41M.