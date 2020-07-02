Wells Fargo (WFC +1.1% ) decides to take a step back from student loans as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., threatening to further disrupt higher education and the U.S. economy overall.

The bank will only grant student loans for the upcoming academic year to those who applied before July 1 or to customers who already have an outstanding balance on a prior student loan from Wells Fargo.

"Wells Fargo has decided to narrow its student-lending focus," spokesperson Manuel Venegas said.

Not only is the pandemic forcing colleges and universities to shift to online formats, but it's hurting borrowers' ability to repay loans as tens of millions of Americans have lost jobs.

More than 40M student loans were in deferment as of mid-June, according to Equifax.

