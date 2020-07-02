The Los Angeles Unified School District selects Zoom Video (ZM +1.2% ) for its virtual classroom collaborations.

The agreement provides unlimited virtual classroom access for nearly 30,000 educators and more than 60,000 students.

The deployment will also include Zoom Video Webinars for school board meetings, professional development, and community outreach.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the second largest school district in the United States.

Related: Earlier this year, NY's Department of Education banned the use of Zoom in classrooms due to security concerns. The decision was reversed a month later after Zoom addressed those concerns.