Bank of America (BAC +0.4% ) employees in the U.S. will start returning to offices in phases after Labor Day, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo to the bank's staff.

The return is likely to be limited at first, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The moves will depend on the role, department, and location; workers will be notified at least 30 days before they're scheduled to return, the bank said in another memo.

Yesterday, Citi said it's delaying sending its employees back to work in 13 states that are seeing rising COVID-19 cases.

JPMorgan Chase staff in the New York metro area started returning to office on June 22 and some Goldman employees in major U.S. offices also started returning on the same day.