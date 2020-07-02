Global investment firm, KKR (KKR +0.5% ) entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in India-based pharma company, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from the founding Mody family at a purchase price of $9.96/share and make an open offer for an additional 26% of the company.

The investment will be funded from Asian Fund III.

With four flagship brands in India, Cilacar, Metrogyl, Nicardia and Rantac, J.B. currently exports its branded formulations to more than 40 countries across the world.

KKR's pharma and healthcare investments in India include Max Healthcare and Radiant Life Care, collectively the largest hospital network in North India.