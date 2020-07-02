UNITY Biotechnology (UBX +4.2% ) expects to announce 12-week results from Phase 2 study of UBX0101, a p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor, in painful osteoarthritis of the knee, in Q3. Enrollment for the study was completed in Feb 2020.

Last year in June, the company reported positive early-stage data for UBX0101.

The company also said to commence first-in-human study for its lead ophthalmology molecule, UBX1325 in age-related eye diseases, in 2H 2020, and obtain initial results from the study in 2021.

UBX1325, is a senolytic, small molecule inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family member, Bcl-xL.