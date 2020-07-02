Digital Realty's operating partnership Digital Realty Trust (DLR +0.7% ) intends to redeem all of its outstanding 3.625% and 3.950% notes due 2022, pursuant to their option under the indenture governing the notes, dated as of September 24, 2012 and June 23, 2015 respectively.

Redemption date is August 3, 2020 with applicable redemption price equal to par plus a make-whole premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to in accordance with the terms of the applicable series of notes.

Currently, $300M and $500M principal amount of the 3.625% and 3.950% notes respectively are outstanding.