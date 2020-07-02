Stocks still posting broad-based gains on jobs numbers

The market remains higher in midday trading, with most sectors still in the green.

The S&P is up 0.9% , the Dow is rising 0.9% and the Nasdaq is up 1% .

Stocks look set for a push-and-pull afternoon session. Cyclicals are buoyed by the 4.8M rise in June nonfarm payrolls. And the market recovered from a swoon after Florida reported 10K new COVID cases. But after a week that has the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) still up 4.5%, a reluctance to stay long over a three-day weekend may bring out some profit-takers.

Energy, up 1.9% , Materials, up 1.6% and Industrials, up 1.3% , are the best-performing sector.