Licensing agreements gave Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) "free reign" to oversee the data processing activities of 45K EU officials, according to a probe by the European Data Protection Supervisor.

Staff and agencies using Microsoft products "had insufficient clarity as to the nature, scope and purposes of the processing and the risks to data subjects to be able to meet their transparency obligations," says the EDPS.

The regulator warns EU institutions to "carefully consider any purchases of Microsoft products and services or new uses of existing products and services until after they have analyzed and implemented the recommendations" of the EDPS.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Microsoft says it's "focused on helping all of our customers meet or exceed their data privacy obligations."