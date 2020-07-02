HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 4.2% today, following a bullish reaction from B. Riley FBR to the company's letting the exclusivity period lapse in talks to buy its Continental Insurance subsidiary.

The firm believes the company is working to distinguish is core vs. noncore segments, and it sees multiple catalysts ahead there.

HC2 has been pursuing strategic initiatives to monetize assets and cut its debt (long-term debt measured at $685M at last report). B. Riley is also expecting more overhead cuts to come.

It has a price target of $8.50, implying 161% upside from current price.