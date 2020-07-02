A main group of Argentina's creditors submits a new offer to the government in the country's $65B debt talks in hopes of reaching a deal by a deadline later this month, Reuters reports, citing bondholder sources.

The Argentina Creditor Committee ("ACC"), which includes more than 30 funds and investment firms, is offering ~54.5 cents per dollar after ironing out some tensions among the group.

That's down from the 55 cents-56 cents that bondholders would have received for their securities under the committee's previous offer.

The ACC is trying to also get support from two other important creditor groups — the "Ad Hoc" and "Exchange" group — involved in the debt talks.

"The idea is to try and get broad support," one bondholder told Reuters.

Negotiations have been extended several times in an attempt to come to an agreement; the Ad Hoc and Exchange groups, though, have recently complained that the government has not been meaningfully engaged since mid-June.

