Unveiling its plan to increase investment in new infrastructure, Baidu (BIDU +3.2% ) CTO Haifeng Wang commented, "New infrastructure--which encompasses emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, 5G, IoT, and blockchain--will be the driver for China's economic development in the coming decades."

By 2030, Baidu plans to have 5M intelligent cloud servers and train 5M AI professionals within 5 years in order to facilitate application of AI in various sectors and thus achieve industrial intelligence. Baidu Cloud has 10+ data centers across the country.

Also, Baidu has been working with 200+ China universities to develop AI related courses while it has already trained 1M+ AI experts.

With new infrastructure, Baidu's smart finance products serve ~200 financial institutions, while intelligent healthcare products are deployed at 300+ hospitals and 1,500 grassroots medical institutions.

The company's AI platform 'Baidu Brain' for cities is already in place in Chongqing, Suzhou, and other cities, supporting more intelligent city management.