Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has slid 4.8% after a Stat News report saying a trial of the company's COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed.

The 30,000-patient Phase 3 study was set to begin July 9, but changes to the protocol are pushing back the expected start. It could still come in July as the company looks "close to being on target," according to one investigator.

The delay is a potential hurdle in the company's ambitious plan to have key data by Thanksgiving, Stat News notes.