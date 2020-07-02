Amazon.com (AMZN +1.3% ) is delaying its Prime Day sales event yet again - now to October, Business Insider reports.

That comes alongside ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, which is showing new resurgence that could result in new demand spikes to strain supply chains again.

The event usually brings a huge transaction volume to Amazon in July - but April reports showed it was delaying at least until August; then the company reportedly postponed to September.

Amazon suspended its Prime two-day shipping commitment earlier this year and emphasized moving essential items as march brought shortages of many goods during a coronavirus ramp-up.