Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF +53.0% ) closed the final tranche of its previously announced Private Placement with a total of 6,326,138 units being issued at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $253,045.52.

Each Unit comprises of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.06.

Net proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the development of the Companies 100% owned Pegmont Lead-Zinc project and general working capital.

Vendetta appointed Mr. Alastair Brownlow, a senior consultant with Red Fern, to the position of CFO, effective June 23, 2020. He succeeds Jasmine Lau who resigned from her position as CFO. Red Fern Consulting Ltd. provides Vendetta with accounting services.