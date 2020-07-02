Digital entertainment SPAC Ascendant Digital Acquisition files for $300M IPO

Ascendant Digital Acquisition (ACNDU), a blank check company targeting an interactive digital entertainment business, filed to raise up to $300M in an initial public offering.

The New York based firm plans to offer 30M units at $10, each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.

Three unnamed institutional investors intend to purchase $89M worth of units in the offering (30% of the deal).

The company may raise an additional $250M at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Japanese game developer Nexon

At the proposed deal size, Ascendant Digital Acquisition could have market value of $375M.

The company is led by CEO and Director Mark Gerhard; COO and Director Riaan Hodgson; and David Gomberg, President and Director.

The company plans to target the "Attention Economy," which it defines as various sectors within interactive entertainment, film & television, music, print & digital books, e-sports, live events, and other consumer entertainment and enabling services and technologies.

It filed confidentially on March 13, 2020. UBS Investment Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

Form S1