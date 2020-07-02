For 2Q20, IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -0.9% ) reported an increase of 50% Y/Y in managed services bookings ahead of management expectation of 25%+ to 40%+, led by new and existing customers. Managed services account for 83% of the company’s revenue in the trailing 12M from 2Q19 to 1Q20.

The managed services bookings were impacted by remarkable number of cancellations in the quarter.

Q2 credit card orders from SaaS licensing business driven by IZEAx Discovery more than doubled from prior year. Lower price points and monthly plans have driven customer adoption and fueled a quicker recovery for the offering.

The company received a significant six-figure contract with a new Fortune 500 manufacturer and also renewed contract with a Global Fortune 500 tech company.