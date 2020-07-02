Tesla's (TSLA +7.2% ) plans for its German factory now exclude manufacturing batteries and plastic parts, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports, citing publicly available plans.

The change may be in response to environmentalists' criticism that the plant would use too much water, the newspaper said.

The new plan for the plant outside of Berlin requires about a third less water, it said.

Tesla will increase the amount of forest it clears — to 190 hectares from 155 hectares in the previous plan — apparently to allow room for a test track.

