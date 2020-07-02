Citing channel checks showing signs of accelerating merchant growth and payment adoption, Baird raises its Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) price target from $820 to $1,100.

Analyst Colin Sebastian maintains an Outperform rating and advises shorter-term investors to buy or build a SHOP position during the next pullback, seeing near-term momentum and long-term optimism.

Shopify shares jumped as high as 4.2% intraday to a record $1,059.44. Shares are currently up 2.3% .

Related: Baird's target beats last week's Street-high $1,000 from RBC, which said the Street was still underappreciating Shopify's near-term total addressable market.